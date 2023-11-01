Celebrate D?a de los Muertos at the Illinois State Museum

ILLINOIS, November 1 - View the Museum's new exhibition and enjoy fun-filled activities and performances.





SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) is partnering with the Hispanic Women of Springfield and the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Diversity Center to host Family Day on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum to celebrate Día de los Muertos.





Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Latinx and Hispanic holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2 to honor and cherish the memories of loved ones who have passed away. Día de los Muertos is primarily celebrated in Mexico, but it is also observed in other Latin American countries and by people of Latin American descent.





The Día de los Muertos family event at the Illinois State Museum will feature various activities, such as traditional Mexican games, flower crown making, and the chance to transform into a calavera. Museum visitors can also learn about linocut in Mexican culture and make their own. There will be dance performances from Baile Monarcas and Betsy Serrano of the University of Illinois Springfield.





Honrando a Nuestros Ancestros: The Bridge Between the Living and the Dead exhibition is also on view for visitors to experience. Produced in collaboration with the Hispanic Women of Springfield and UIS Diversity Center, the exhibition features community ofrendas.





"We are excited to be able to celebrate with families again this year. This event provides an opportunity for visitors to learn about Hispanic and Latinx culture, as well as the Day of the Dead, through engaging and family-friendly activities," said Jenn Edginton, the Interim Director of the Museum.





"We are fortunate to collaborate with the Hispanic Women of Springfield, the UIS Diversity Center, and other community members who generously share their stories and experiences to create a more inclusive and diverse community for everyone," said Edginton.





Admission to Family Day and the exhibition is free for everyone. Funding for Family Day is made possible by the Germeraad and Kovach/Steward Family Funds at the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln.





About the Illinois State Museum

The Illinois State Museum (ISM), established in 1877, is an accredited institution that inspires exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and to promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources for the future. The flagship museum is on the Capitol Complex in Springfield, with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport. The ISM benefits from its relationship with the Illinois State Museum Society, a non-profit founded in 1952 that supports the museum's programs, exhibitions, and research projects.