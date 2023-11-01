EduGPT, a Popular AI Platform for Teachers, Welcomes White House Executive Order on AI for a Responsible Future
EduGPT.com, an AI platform targeted to enhance learning capabilities for schools (teachers and students), embraces President's Executive Order on AI.
We are delighted to see that leaders in Washington recognize the potential of AI and its impact on education. EduGPT’s mission has always been centered around ethical and safe usage of AI."”PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EduGPT.com, a customizable AI platform targeted to enhance learning capabilities for schools (teachers and students), enthusiastically embraces President Biden's Executive Order on artificial intelligence (AI). The Executive Order, announced on November 1, 2023, marks a historic leap toward responsible AI innovation, aligning perfectly with EduGPT's mission of transforming education reach and capabilities through ethical and secure AI technology.
— Ian Barkley, CTO and Co-Founder of EduGPT
President Biden's Executive Order focuses on several key principles, including AI safety, privacy, equity, innovation, and global leadership. These principles are the shared core values and fully integrated in EduGPT. With tens of thousands of teachers using the platform, EduGPT is committed to delivering secure, trustworthy, and equitable AI solutions that advance the availability and quality of education while safeguarding the privacy and rights of educators, students, and parents.
Key Highlights of EduGPT's Commitment to the Executive Order's Principles:
AI Safety and Security: EduGPT's platform adheres to the highest safety and security standards by implementing robust safeguards and measures to ensure a safe and secure AI learning environment.
Privacy Protection: We are dedicated to safeguarding the privacy of all users. EduGPT's approach aligns seamlessly with the Executive Order's commitment to protecting Americans' privacy.
Equity and Inclusion: EduGPT believes that AI should be accessible to all. We champion equitable access to high-quality AI education and support initiatives that promote equity and opportunity to all for the greatest educational outcomes regardless of gender, socioeconomics, learning variances, disabilities and geographic location. This includes free access to powerful AI tools for educators, administrators, and parents (with their students).
Innovation and Competition: EduGPT encourages innovation in education hoping to inspire and welcome competition and technological advancement within the EdTech sector. Improving learning outcomes for all students should be the driving force and overall goal for companies in the category.
Leadership: Providing additional educational opportunities will create the leaders of the future.
Ian Barkley, co-founder and CTO of EduGPT shared “We are delighted to see that leaders in Washington recognize the tremendous potential of AI and its impact on education. EduGPT’s mission has always been centered around ethical and safe usage of AI, with the ambition of improving learning for all students, regardless of demographic”.
EduGPT.com is excited about the Executive Order encouraging responsible innovation and fully embraces this landmark directive. We believe that the collaboration between technology and education can create a powerful, brighter, more robust future for all learners.
About EduGPT: EduGPT.com is a leading AI-powered education platform dedicated to empowering educators and students through innovative AI technology. We provide secure, customizable, and ethical AI solutions that enhance the learning experience and foster a responsible AI future in education.
