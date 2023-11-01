Submit Release
All Cook County Disaster Recovery Centers Open Late Nov. 1

CHICAGO – The remaining four Disaster Recovery Centers still in operation will open at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 1 because of the snowfall. The centers will close at 5 p.m. The centers will resume their normal hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., November 2, 2023.

The centers involved are Chatham Imani Village, 9501 Cottage Grove Ave., Door B; Garfield Park, Community Service Center,10 S. Kedzie Ave.; North Austin Washington Square Mall, 4851 W. North Ave.; and Cicero at Morgan College, 3801 S. Central Ave., Cicero.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728

###

 

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay.

