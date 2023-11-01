Barre Disaster Recovery Center to Close November 9

The Barre Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 9.

The center is currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed Saturday and Sunday) at:

Alumni Hall Building

Third Floor

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

Vermonters can visit the center to get in-person help regarding disaster assistance. Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to help upload documents, answer questions and guide you through the appeals process.

You can get help without visiting the center: go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Language translation is available; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.