Manchin Announces $500K EPIC Grand Prize for Deployment Engine Energy Startup and Entrepreneur Incubator

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that ADL Ventures would be awarded a $500,000 prize through the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) American-Made Energy Program for Innovation Clusters (EPIC) to develop The Deployment Engine based in Charleston, West Virginia. Partnering with regional entities, ADL Ventures is creating a hard-tech, low-carbon construction focused accelerator working to revitalize the Appalachian region. EPIC awards cash prizes to regional incubator teams that submit the most creative and impactful plans to develop strong clusters, connections, and support for energy startups and entrepreneurs.

“As America’s Energy Powerhouse, there is truly no better place for energy startups and entrepreneurs to do business. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act are helping to revitalize America’s energy industry and manufacturing, and this announced funding from DOE today will help the Deployment Engine to grow the next generation of energy businesses that will continue the Mountain State’s long, proud tradition of powering this great nation,” said Chairman Manchin.

