Manchin Announces $193K to Support West Virginia Pipeline Safety, Emergency Preparedness

November 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $193,418 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for the West Virginia Emergency Management Division. The funding will support the development, implementation and improvement of emergency plans to promote the safety of West Virginia communities.

“I’m pleased the DOT is investing more than $193K to bolster pipeline safety and emergency preparedness programs across our state. The funding announced today will help ensure the safe and secure transportation of natural gas and hazardous liquids,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that protect both our energy infrastructure and the health and well-being of communities across the Mountain State.”

The PHMSA Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Grant Program provides funding for planning and training activities that advance the safe transport of hazardous materials.