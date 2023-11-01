Press Releases

11/01/2023

Governor Lamont Applauds Ørsted and Eversource's Final Investment Decision To Develop Connecticut's First Off-Shore Wind Farm

Governor Hails Announcement that First Offshore Wind Turbine Has Shipped Out of New London for Installation Off the Coast of New York

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today is applauding the announcement made by joint venture partners Ørsted and Eversource on their final investment decision regarding Revolution Wind, the first utility-scale offshore wind farm under development in Connecticut and Rhode Island. The decision means that the joint venture partners are committing to commencing the full scope of construction on the project, which is set to deliver 304 megawatts of clean, affordable energy to Connecticut.

Additionally, the governor is hailing the partnership’s announcement that the first offshore wind turbine shipped out of State Pier in New London this week and is on its way for installation at South Fork Wind – New York’s first offshore wind farm – saying that this is a milestone step in the manufacturing and construction of a clean-energy project that is supporting hundreds of jobs in Connecticut.

“With this announcement, Connecticut is committed to receiving its first offshore wind farm,” Governor Lamont said. “This will not only begin a new era of renewable energy in our state, but it also means that hundreds of in-demand jobs will be supported in the New London region, bringing a positive economic impact to the area and setting Connecticut on a path to become the premier commercial east coast hub for this sector. Just this week we witnessed the shipment of the first turbines out of State Pier and being set for installation off the coast of New York. These massive turbines represent the meticulous efforts of so many Connecticut workers who have spent many, many hours manufacturing them so this historic project could become a reality. When we say, ‘Make It Here,’ complex machines like these are exactly what we are talking about.”