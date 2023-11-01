Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences in November

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics, today announced that the Company’s senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor healthcare conferences during the month of November:



Guggenheim Securities 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference on November 6 in New York City

Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference on November 14-15 in London

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on November 28-29 in Miami



About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi

Verge Scientific Communications

prusconi@vergescientific.com