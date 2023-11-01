Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,709 in the last 365 days.

Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences in November

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics, today announced that the Company’s senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor healthcare conferences during the month of November:

  • Guggenheim Securities 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference on November 6 in New York City
  • Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference on November 14-15 in London
  • Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on November 28-29 in Miami

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Peg Rusconi
Verge Scientific Communications
prusconi@vergescientific.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences in November

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more