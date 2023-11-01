Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Solid third quarter financial results driven by execution against the Company's growth strategy, operating programs, and investments in Resource Solutions.

The Company raised its revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance ranges, updated its net income guidance range and reaffirmed its net cash provided by operating activities guidance range for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 ("fiscal year 2023").

RUTLAND, Vt., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights for the Three Month and Year-to-Date Periods Ended September 30, 2023:

Revenues were $352.7 million for the quarter, up $57.5 million , or up 19.5% , from the same period in 2022 .

Overall solid waste pricing for the quarter was up 6.9% from the same period in 2022, primarily a result of 7.6% higher collection pricing and 5.9% higher disposal pricing.

Net income was $18.2 million for the quarter, down $(4.5) million , or down (19.8)% , from the same period in 2022 . Net income was negatively impacted by several items in the quarter, including a $2.4 million increase in expense from acquisition activities from the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $89.6 million for the quarter, up $14.6 million , or up 19.4% , from the same period in 2022 .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $157.8 million for the year-to-date period, up $5.4 million, or up 3.5%, from the same period in 2022.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $96.0 million for the year-to-date period, up $14.3 million, or up 17.5%, from the same period in 2022.

The Company closed three acquisitions during the quarter, including the acquisition of Consolidated Waste Services, LLC and its affiliates (dba “Twin Bridges”) on September 1, 2023.



"We posted another solid quarter and executed well against our growth strategies with strong Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow generation across our newly expanded footprint," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. "Our team is doing an excellent job balancing the on-boarding and integration of our recent acquisitions, while keeping their focus on delivering excellent operating results in the core business through our key operating programs and organic growth initiatives. We are poised to carry this momentum forward over the remainder of the year and into 2024."

"Operations in our new Mid-Atlantic region are off to a great start," Casella said. "We are excited to serve our new customers and see lots of opportunity in our expanded markets to grow our services and improve density through new customer additions and tuck-in acquisitions. Within our Northeast markets, we completed three acquisitions in the third quarter, including the acquisition of Twin Bridges on September 1. Integration efforts are going well for all of our recent acquisitions, and I would like to once again welcome our nearly 1,000 new Casella team members."

"Solid waste volumes were down year-over-year on lower project-based special waste volumes at our landfills and our efforts to improve margins and performance in the residential line of business," Casella said. "Special waste streams were choppy in the third quarter with particular weakness in September but strengthening in October. Importantly, our pricing programs are maintaining a positive spread to costs as we advanced solid waste pricing by 6.9% and furthered our operating productivity initiatives in the quarter. We expect execution of our plans will deliver margin expansion year-over year in the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year."

"Our Boston material recovery facility came back online in late June following the state-of-the-art processing equipment upgrades during the first half of this year," Casella said. "We are seeing increased productivity, throughput, and safety levels while increasing material recovery and quality on the back-end. These early results are exciting, and we look forward to this positive contribution over the remainder of the year."

For the quarter, revenues were $352.7 million, up $57.5 million, or up 19.5%, from the same period in 2022, with revenue growth mainly driven by: newly closed acquisitions along with the roll-over impact from acquisitions closed in prior periods; positive collection and disposal pricing; and higher commodity volumes; partially offset by lower revenues from solid waste volumes, and recycling commodity prices.

Net income was $18.2 million for the quarter, or $0.31 per diluted common share, down $(4.5) million, or down (19.8)%, from the same period in 2022. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $20.1 million for the quarter, or $0.35 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, a non-GAAP measure, down $(2.9) million, or down (12.7)%, from the same period in 2022.

Operating income was $34.2 million for the quarter, down $(2.1) million, or down (5.8)%, from the same period in 2022, which includes higher depreciation and amortization expense related to the acquisitions of Twin Bridges, select operations from GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL") and other recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $89.6 million for the quarter, up $14.6 million, or up 19.4%, from the same period in 2022.

For the year-to-date period, revenues were $905.0 million, up $92.0 million, or up 11.3%, from the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period included several items, including: a $6.2 million legal settlement charge in connection with the settlement of a class action litigation matter relating to the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 ("FLSA") and state wage and hours laws; an $8.2 million loss from termination of bridge financing loans associated with the acquisitions of Twin Bridges and select operations from GFL; and other one-time costs described in the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation.

Net income was $27.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the year-to-date period, or down (39.1%), as compared to net income of $44.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted Net Income was $44.2 million, or $0.81 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the year-to-date period, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $47.4 million, or $0.92 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2022.

Operating income was $67.1 million for the year-to-date period, down $(11.1) million from the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $212.5 million for the year-to-date period, up $23.4 million from the same period in 2022, or up 12.4% from the same period in 2022.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" included in "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP performance measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $157.8 million for the year-to-date period, as compared to $152.4 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $96.0 million for the year-to-date period, as compared to $81.7 million for the same period in 2022.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures" included in "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

"We have executed very well against our growth strategy this year. Given the expected contribution from acquisitions closed year-to-date and continued pricing above our cost inflation, partially offset by recent weakness in landfill special waste volumes, we are updating certain fiscal year 2023 guidance ranges," Casella said. "These updated guidance ranges assume stable economic activity levels for the remainder of the year."

The Company raised guidance for fiscal year 2023 by estimating results in the following ranges:

Revenues between $1.255 billion and $1.280 billion (raised from a range between $1.240 billion and $1.265 billion);

Adjusted EBITDA between $292 million and $298 million (raised from a range between $289 million and $295 million); and

Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $125 million and $131 million (raised from a range between $123 million and $129 million).



The Company reaffirmed certain guidance for fiscal year 2023 by estimating results in the following range:

Net cash provided by operating activities between $231 million and $237 million.



The Company updated certain guidance for fiscal year 2023 by estimating results in the following range:

Net income between $33 million and $39 million (updated from a range between $41 million to $47 million) with the reduction primarily associated with the recent acquisition activity, with depreciation and amortization up $11.0 million, interest expense net up $2.0 million, and expense from acquisition activities up $3.0 million, partially offset by a $3.5 million lower income tax provision.



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2023 are described in the Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2023 do not contemplate any unanticipated impacts.

Conference call to discuss quarter

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register for the call by clicking here to obtain a dial in number and unique passcode. Alternatively upon registration, the website linked above provides an option for the conference provider to call the registrant's phone line, enabling participation on the call.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website and accessible using the same link.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information, investors contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at (802) 772-2293; media contact Jeff Weld, Director of Communications at (802) 772-2234; or visit the Company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 352,735 $ 295,268 $ 904,975 $ 812,962 Operating expenses: Cost of operations 226,303 190,285 592,865 538,779 General and administration 41,177 34,348 112,721 97,702 Depreciation and amortization 47,736 32,527 116,095 93,106 Expense from acquisition activities 3,261 816 9,801 3,878 Southbridge Landfill closure charge 70 245 276 563 Legal settlement — — 6,150 — Environmental remediation charge — 759 — 759 318,547 258,980 837,908 734,787 Operating income 34,188 36,288 67,067 78,175 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 10,223 5,999 23,888 16,818 Loss from termination of bridge financing — — 8,191 — Other income (225 ) (1,523 ) (1,019 ) (1,978 ) Other expense, net 9,998 4,476 31,060 14,840 Income before income taxes 24,190 31,812 36,007 63,335 Provision for income taxes 6,018 9,140 8,797 18,677 Net income $ 18,172 $ 22,672 $ 27,210 $ 44,658 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 57,962 51,677 54,228 51,604 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.87 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 58,062 51,806 54,325 51,749 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.86





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,089 $ 71,152 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 140,332 100,886 Other current assets 53,920 35,441 Total current assets 413,341 207,479 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 935,402 720,550 Operating lease right-of-use assets 103,116 92,063 Goodwill 737,150 274,458 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 256,689 91,783 Other non-current assets 52,317 62,882 Total assets $ 2,498,015 $ 1,449,215 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of debt $ 33,957 $ 8,968 Current operating lease liabilities 8,626 7,000 Accounts payable 100,108 74,203 Current accrued final capping, closure and post-closure costs 13,155 11,036 Other accrued liabilities 97,338 76,393 Total current liabilities 253,184 177,600 Debt, less current portion 1,012,169 585,015 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 68,584 57,345 Accrued final capping, closure and post-closure costs, less current portion 104,401 102,642 Other long-term liabilities 28,810 28,713 Total stockholders' equity 1,030,867 497,900 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,498,015 $ 1,449,215





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 27,210 $ 44,658 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 116,095

93,106 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 7,470

6,018 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,221

1,414 Stock-based compensation 6,699

5,589 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 10,956

10,405 Disposition of assets, other items and charges, net 279 (282 ) Loss from termination of bridge financing 8,191 — Deferred income taxes 5,233 13,819 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures (26,529 ) (22,296 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 157,825 152,431 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (847,763 ) (73,963 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (90,364 ) (87,667 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 971 571 Net cash used in investing activities (937,156 ) (161,059 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from debt borrowings 465,000 82,200 Principal payments on debt (18,563 ) (57,407 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (12,759 ) (1,232 ) Payments of contingent consideration — (1,000 ) Proceeds from the exercise of share based awards 89 192 Proceeds from the public offering of Class A common stock 496,231 — Net cash provided by financing activities 929,998 22,753 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 150,667 14,125 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 71,152 33,809 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 221,819 $ 47,934 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash interest payments $ 28,626 $ 14,750 Cash income tax payments $ 9,689 $ 2,875 Non-current assets obtained through long-term financing obligations $ 8,053 $ 9,420 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 18,558 $ 7,672





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also presents non-GAAP performance measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share that provide an understanding of operational performance because it considers them important supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's results. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures to further understand its “core operating performance” and believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP performance measures to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The tables below set forth such performance measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such items:





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 18,172 $ 22,672 $ 27,210 $ 44,658 Net income as a percentage of revenues 5.2 % 7.7 % 3.0 % 5.5 % Provision for income taxes 6,018 9,140 8,797 18,677 Other income (225 ) (1,523 ) (1,019 ) (1,978 ) Loss from termination of bridge financing (i) — — 8,191 — Interest expense, net 10,223 5,999 23,888 16,818 Expense from acquisition activities (ii) 3,261 816 9,801 3,878 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (iii) 70 245 276 563 Legal settlement (iv) — — 6,150 — Gain on resolution of acquisition-related contingent consideration (v) (376 ) — (965 ) — Environmental remediation charge (vi) — 759 — 759 Depreciation and amortization 47,736 32,527 116,095 93,106 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 2,255 2,376 6,558 6,523 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 2,469 2,002 7,470 6,018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,603 $ 75,013 $ 212,452 $ 189,022 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 25.4 % 25.4 % 23.5 % 23.3 % Depreciation and amortization (47,736 ) (32,527 ) (116,095 ) (93,106 ) Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations (2,255 ) (2,376 ) (6,558 ) (6,523 ) Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities (2,469 ) (2,002 ) (7,470 ) (6,018 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 37,143 $ 38,108 $ 82,329 $ 83,375 Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues 10.5 % 12.9 % 9.1 % 10.3 %





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 18,172 $ 22,672 $ 27,210 $ 44,658 Loss from termination of bridge financing (i) — — 8,191 — Expense from acquisition activities (ii) 3,261 816 9,801 3,878 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (iii) 70 245 276 563 Legal settlement (iv) — — 6,150 — Gain on resolution of acquisition-related contingent consideration (v) (376 ) — (965 ) — Environmental remediation charge (vi) — 759 — 759 Interest expense from acquisition activities (vii) — — 496 — Gain on sale of cost method investment (viii) — (1,340 ) — (1,340 ) Tax effect (ix) (987 ) (73 ) (6,920 ) (1,071 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 20,140 $ 23,079 $ 44,239 $ 47,447 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 58,062 51,806 54,325 51,749 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.86 Loss from termination of bridge financing (i) — — 0.15 — Expense from acquisition activities (ii) 0.07 0.03 0.18 0.08 Southbridge Landfill closure charge (iii) — — 0.01 0.01 Legal settlement (iv) — — 0.11 — Gain on resolution of acquisition-related contingent consideration (v) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) — Environmental remediation charge (vi) — 0.01 — 0.01 Interest expense from acquisition activities (vii) — — 0.01 — Gain on sale of cost method investment (viii) — (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Tax effect (ix) (0.02 ) — (0.13 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.35 $ 0.45 $ 0.81 $ 0.92

(i) Loss from termination of bridge financing is related to the write-off of the remaining unamortized debt issuance costs associated with with the extinguishment of bridge financing agreements associated with acquisitions.

(ii) Expense from acquisition activities is primarily legal, consulting or other similar costs incurred during the period associated with due diligence and the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses or select development projects as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Southbridge Landfill closure charge are expenses related to the unplanned early closure of the Southbridge Landfill along with associated legal activities. The Company initiated the unplanned, premature closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 due to the significant capital investment required to obtain expansion permits and for future development coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment. The unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill reduced the economic useful life of the assets from prior estimates by approximately ten years. The Company expects to incur certain costs through completion of the closure process.

(iv) Legal settlement is related to reaching an agreement in June 2023 with the collective class members of a class action lawsuit relating to certain FLSA claims as well as state wage and hours laws.

(v) Gain on resolution of acquisition-related contingent consideration associated with the reversal of a contingency for a transfer station permit expansion that is no longer deemed viable.

(vi) Environment remediation charge associated with the investigation of potential remediation at an inactive waste disposal site that adjoins one of the landfills we operate.

(vii) Interest expense from acquisition activities is the amortization of debt issuance costs comprised of transaction, legal, and other similar costs associated with bridge financing activities related to acquisitions.

(viii) Gain on sale of cost method investment associated with the sale of the Company's minority ownership interest in a subsidiary of Vanguard Renewables.

(ix) Tax effect of the adjustments is an aggregate of the current and deferred tax impact of each adjustment, including the impact to the effective tax rate, current provision and deferred provision. The computation considers all relevant impacts of the adjustments, including available net operating loss carryforwards and the impact on the remaining valuation allowance.







Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents non-GAAP liquidity measures such as Adjusted Free Cash Flow that provide an understanding of the Company's liquidity because it considers them important supplemental measures of its liquidity that are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company's cash flow generation from its core operations that are then available to be deployed for strategic acquisitions, growth investments, development projects, unusual landfill closures, site improvement and remediation, and strengthening the Company’s balance sheet through paying down debt. The Company also believes that identifying the impact of certain items as adjustments provides more transparency and comparability across periods. Management uses non-GAAP liquidity measures to understand the Company’s cash flow provided by operating activities after certain expenditures along with its consolidated net leverage and believes that these measures demonstrate the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. The Company believes that providing such non-GAAP liquidity measures to investors, in addition to corresponding cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing the Company’s liquidity using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and cash flow generation has performed. The table below, on an adjusted basis to exclude certain items, sets forth such liquidity measures:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 74,629 $ 60,180 $ 157,825 $ 152,431 Capital expenditures (39,949 ) (32,799 ) (90,364 ) (87,667 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 195 64 971 571 Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation (i) 887 1,318 3,224 3,272 Cash outlays from acquisition activities (ii) 2,233 1,163 8,292 3,579 Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures (iii) 6,573 5,511 12,722 9,499 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures (iv) 2,403 — 3,306 — Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 46,971 $ 35,437 $ 95,976 $ 81,685

(i) Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation are cash outlays associated with the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill and the Company's portion of costs associated with environmental remediation at Potsdam, which are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to their non-recurring nature and the significance of the related cash flows. The Company initiated the unplanned closure of the Southbridge Landfill in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and expects to incur cash outlays through completion of the closure and environmental remediation process. The Potsdam site was deemed a Superfund site in 2000 and is not associated with current operations.

(ii) Cash outlays from acquisition activities are cash outlays for transaction and integration costs relating to specific acquisition transactions and include legal, environmental, valuation and consulting as well as asset, workforce and system integration costs as part of the Company’s strategic growth initiative.

(iii) Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures are (x) acquisition related capital expenditures that are necessary to optimize strategic synergies associated with integrating newly acquired operations as contemplated by the discounted cash flow return analysis conducted by management as part of the acquisition investment decision; and (y) non-routine development investments that are expected to provide long-term returns. Acquisition related capital expenditures include costs required to achieve initial operating synergies and integrate operations.

(iv) McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures are related to the Company's landfill in Mount Jewett, PA ("McKean Landfill") rail side development that are added back when calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow due to the specific nature of this investment in the development of long-term infrastructure which is different from the landfill construction investments in the normal course of operations.





Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow presented by other companies.





CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF FISCAL YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted EBITDA(i) from estimated Net income for fiscal year 2023:

(Estimated) Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023 Net income $33,000 - $39,000 Provision for income taxes 13,000 Other income (1,000) Gain on resolution of acquisition-related contingent consideration (965) Interest expense, net 37,000 Loss from termination of bridge financing 8,191 Legal settlement 6,150 Southbridge Landfill closure charge 500 Expense from acquisition activities 10,000 Depreciation and amortization 168,000 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 9,000 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 9,124 Adjusted EBITDA $292,000 - $298,000





Following is a reconciliation of the Company's estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow(i) from estimated Net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2023:

(Estimated) Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $231,000 - $237,000 Capital expenditures (162,000) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,000 Southbridge Landfill closure and Potsdam environmental remediation 4,000 Post acquisition and development project capital expenditures 31,500 Cash outlays from acquisition activities 8,500 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures 11,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $125,000 - $131,000

(i) See footnotes for Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures included in the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures for further disclosure over the nature of the various adjustments to estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow.









CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES

(In thousands)

Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 % of Total

Revenues 2022 % of Total

Revenues Collection $ 206,093 58.4 % $ 144,117 48.8 % Disposal 66,337 18.8 % 66,147 22.4 % Power generation 1,797 0.5 % 1,643 0.6 % Processing 3,021 0.9 % 3,133 1.0 % Solid waste operations 277,248 78.6 % 215,040 72.8 % Processing 27,782 7.9 % 32,159 10.9 % National Accounts 47,705 13.5 % 48,069 16.3 % Resource Solutions operations 75,487 21.4 % 80,228 27.2 % Total revenues $ 352,735 100.0 % $ 295,268 100.0 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 % of Total

Revenues 2022 % of Total

Revenues Collection $ 495,917 54.8 % $ 400,910 49.3 % Disposal 181,433 20.0 % 169,503 20.9 % Power generation 5,042 0.6 % 6,050 0.7 % Processing 7,351 0.8 % 7,883 1.0 % Solid waste operations 689,743 76.2 % 584,346 71.9 % Processing 75,970 8.4 % 93,421 11.5 % National Accounts 139,262 15.4 % 135,195 16.6 % Resource Solutions operations 215,232 23.8 % 228,616 28.1 % Total revenues $ 904,975 100.0 % $ 812,962 100.0 %





Components of revenue growth for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 are as follows:

Amount % of

Related

Business % of

Operations % of Total

Company Solid waste operations: Collection $ 10,977 7.6 % 5.1 % 3.7 % Disposal 3,905 5.9 % 1.8 % 1.3 % Processing 1 — % — % — % Solid waste price 14,883 6.9 % 5.0 % Collection (2,770 ) (1.3)

% (0.9)

% Disposal (4,468 ) (2.1)

% (1.5)

% Processing 37 0.1 % — % Solid waste volume (7,201 ) (3.3)

% (2.4)

% Surcharges and other fees (220 ) (0.2)

% — % Commodity price and volume 4 — % — % Acquisitions 54,742 25.5 % 18.5 % Total solid waste operations 62,208 28.9 % 21.1 % Resource Solutions operations: Price (4,457 ) (5.6)

% (1.5)

% Volume (645 ) (0.8)

% (0.3)

% Surcharges and other fees (724 ) (0.9)

% (0.2)

% Acquisitions 1,085 1.3 % 0.4 % Total Resource Solutions operations (4,741 ) (6.0) % (1.6) % Total Company $ 57,467 19.5 %





Components of capital expenditures (i) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Growth capital expenditures: Post acquisition and development project $ 6,573 $ 5,511 $ 12,722 $ 9,499 McKean Landfill rail capital expenditures 2,403 — 3,306 — Other 2,217 1,015 6,115 3,501 Growth capital expenditures 11,193 6,526 22,143 13,000 Replacement capital expenditures: Landfill development 16,155 11,664 27,353 24,526 Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers 10,593 11,851 29,284 41,375 Facilities 2,008 1,414 8,522 5,639 Other — 1,344 3,062 3,127 Replacement capital expenditures 28,756 26,273 68,221 74,667 Capital expenditures $ 39,949 $ 32,799 $ 90,364 $ 87,667