Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

ROSEVILLE, , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on November 1, 2023, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share payable December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2023. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.



About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 58 facilities in 26 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 950 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 612/331-6910 ir@hawkinsinc.com