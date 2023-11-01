RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in Several Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced that members of the RAPT management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 5th Annual I&I Conference – Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. ET



– Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. ET UBS BioPharma Conference 2023 – Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET



– Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET



– Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. ET



To access the available live webcasts or subsequent archived recordings of the discussions, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, zelnecirnon (formerly RPT193) and tivumecirnon (formerly FLX475), each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media Contact:

Aljanae Reynolds

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com