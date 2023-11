Taurex en Rankia Markets Experience: Una Destacada Participación en América Latina

Taurex’s Remarkable Impact at Rankia Markets Experience in Latin America

Taurex, a prominent name in the world of trading and finance, made a significant mark at the Rankia Markets Experience event held in various Latin American countries. This event, hosted by Rankia, united financial experts, offering a valuable platform for networking and insights for investors.Three events occurred on separate dates: Saturday, September 30 in Santiago de Chile, Tuesday, October 3 in Lima, and Thursday, October 5 in Mexico City. https://www.tradetaurex.com/