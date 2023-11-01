Submit Release
Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan

01/11/2023

On November 1, 2023, on the sidelines of the 16th meeting of the “Central Asia-Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum, negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev.

At the meeting, priority areas of Turkmen-Kyrgyz cooperation and prospects for further interaction on a wide range of bilateral relations were discussed.

The ministers noted the consistent and effective development of bilateral cooperation, the basis of which is a mutually respectful dialogue between the heads of the two countries.

The active interaction between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in international and regional organizations, primarily the UN, was analyzed. The ministers emphasized the relevance and importance of cooperation within the framework of the “Central Asia +” dialogue. In this regard, gratitude was expressed to the Kyrgyz side for supporting significant international initiatives and proposals put forward by Turkmenistan at multilateral platforms.

Diplomats confirmed the existence of broad opportunities in the trade and economic sphere and noted the growth of bilateral trade turnover. At the same time, the parties paid attention to issues of interaction in the field of electricity, gas industry, transport and logistics, as well as investment.

In the context of the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, the presence of potential in the field of education, science and cultural exchanges was stated.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings and events at various levels.

