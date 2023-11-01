Lonely Planet Awards Philadelphia ‘Best in Travel’ 2024 Accolade

PHILADELPHIA, October 27, 2023 – Philadelphia is a winner in the “cities” category of Lonely Planet’s “Best In Travel” 2024 awards, which highlights the top 10 cities across the globe for travelers to visit.

Philadelphia is one of only two U.S. cities to make the list and is included alongside international destinations including Paris, Nairobi and Prague. The publication’s awards committee specifically cited Philadelphia’s “kinetic energy,” museums and thriving restaurant scene as reasons for this win.

This will be the 19th edition of “Best in Travel,” coming as Lonely Planet celebrates its 50th anniversary and highlights 50 must-visit global destinations across its website, social media and staple “Best In Travel” book.

“This is a moment for all Philadelphians to be proud of our great city and region,” said Angela Val, president and CEO at Visit Philadelphia. “The kinetic energy the Lonely Planet editors cited is a direct reflection of our pride of place and love of Philadelphia pouring out into everything we do. This win fits seamlessly into Philadelphia’s continued trajectory as an international epicenter of culture, diversity and travel, and coincides with our momentum in the global spotlight as we prepare for an unprecedented 2026.”

As part of this win, Philadelphia will be included in the 2024 “Best of Travel” book. Updated editorial content and refreshed articles about the destination will appear on Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel” microsite. Philadelphia is also among a smaller group of winners to be showcased on Lonely Planet’s TikTok and Instagram channels.

Philadelphia’s “Best In Travel” accolade complements a range of recent Philadelphia-focused coverage by Lonely Planet including Philly on a budget, top activities to do with kids, and neighborhoods to watch.