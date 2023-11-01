Governor Cooper Announces $1.677 Million in EV Career Pathway Funding

NORTH CAROLINA, November 1 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina was selected as a partner in the EVeryone Charging Forward™ program, a $30-million, 10-year initiative of the Siemens Foundation. The North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE), the education and workforce nonprofit in the Office of the Governor, will receive $1.677 million to create accessible career pathways in the EV manufacturing and charging sectors.

“North Carolina is the epicenter of the transition to a clean energy economy and continues to lead the way toward a clean energy future,” said Governor Cooper. “This funding will help ensure that all communities can pursue critical clean energy jobs across our state.”

The EVeryone Charging Forward program was created in response to the rapid growth of the EV charging sector resulting in significant demand for skilled workers across the industry. With this workforce development initiative, the Siemens Foundation seeks to ensure and scale equitable access to jobs for individuals from all backgrounds and meaningfully contribute to the decarbonization and strengthening of the U.S. economy. The foundation selected partners to launch the initiative who are leaders in clean energy workforce development. As a state leader, North Carolina and NCBCE will collaborate with other state partners to develop training for underserved communities, including pre-apprenticeships and state-registered apprenticeships for young adults in EV charging installation and maintenance. These best practices and strategies will be shared broadly through the foundation’s initiative.

“As one of the top U.S. regions advancing the EV charging sector, North Carolina was a natural partner for EVeryone Charging Forward with a best-in-class workforce development program in NCBCE,” said David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation. “We commend Governor Cooper’s commitment to a clean energy economy and look forward to helping achieve an inclusive EV charging workforce and an electrified transport future for North Carolina, together.”

NCBCE will address the training and education needs of the EV charging sector through a sectoral partnership by engaging with industry leaders and employers operating in North Carolina. Working with the North Carolina Community College System and local community colleges, NCBCE will support the design of training and curriculum, and develop pre-apprenticeship and registered apprenticeship programs in EV charging installation and maintenance and manufacturing occupations. NCBCE will partner with the Department of Public Instruction and local school districts to support high school Career and Technical Education departments align their programs with the new training. The grant will also support financial assistance for learners by providing a stipend for transportation, childcare, books, fees, and equipment. Additional partners include the NC A&T STEPs4GROWTH Grant, the NC Department of Transportation, and the NC Department of Commerce.

“NCBCE is looking forward to working with industry, the state’s education and workforce partners, and community leaders to create equitable pathways and support systems to enable all North Carolinians the opportunity to participate in the transition to electric vehicles,” said Caroline Sullivan, NCBCE Executive Director. “We are grateful to the Siemens Foundation for their leadership and generous support as we partner in this critical work.”

The Siemens Foundation is also collaborating with the National Governors Association’s Center for Best Practices (NGA) and the National League of Cities Institute (NLC) to build the EV Workforce Collaborative, a hub of best practices in developing a more inclusive EV charging workforce. NCBCE and Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP), another grantee under EVeryone Charging Forward, will share lessons learned, models and best practices through the EV Workforce Collaborative.

The Governor’s administration is focused on leading the nation in the transition toward a clean energy economy. In October 2022, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order No. 271, helping the state prepare for the move to zero-emission electric vehicles. In January 2022, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order No. 246 affirming North Carolina’s commitment to a clean energy economy and directing next steps in the state’s plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions while creating economic opportunities for all North Carolinians, especially in underserved communities.

About NCBCE

The North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) is a business-led, education non-profit (501-c3) that operates out of the Office of the Governor. Since 1983, NCBCE has provided a critical link between North Carolina business leaders and the state’s education and workforce systems to create connections, pilot innovative programs, and support educator professional development.

About the Siemens Foundation

Established in 1998, the Siemens Foundation has invested $150 million in the United States to support the development of U.S. workers by scaling best-practices and investing in workforce training and education. Our goal is a more just and equitable society. Through partnerships with national organizations, we work to improve individual lives and local communities.

