Church of the Highlands Hosts Annual ‘At the Movies’ Series this November

Church of the Highlands' upcoming series At the Movies, combining movies with church, begins on November 12.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, Church of the Highlands hosts a series where church and movies meet. For three weeks, Highlands’ senior pastor, Chris Hodges, will explore the themes and meaning behind inspirational movies and pull out truths that attendees can apply to their daily lives. Each week a different film will be shown along with a powerful teaching and the series will be running from November 12 until November 26.

At the Movies services will take place across 25 locations in Alabama and Georgia with multiple service times at each campus. Free soft drinks and popcorn will be available during every service as a fun addition and staple of the At the Movies experience.

Highlands has also created a special, age-appropriate At the Movies service for children in Highlands Kids. Each week, children will spend time in worship, enjoy snacks, and learn about God’s love with an age-appropriate film and teaching just for them.

At the Movies services will not be streamed online, so make plans to join in person at one of our locations! For more information about the At the Movies series and for service times and locations, visit www.atm.churchofthehiglands.com.

