California Bar Report: 77% of Lawyers Disciplined in 2022-23 Were Men

The race and ethnicity of attorneys disciplined by California's state bar in the most recent fiscal year largely matched the race and ethnicity of California's legal community, according to a report the bar released Monday. Men of all backgrounds, however, were far more likely than women to be disbarred, suspended, placed on probation or reproved, the report covering the period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, also showed.