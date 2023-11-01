(Subscription required) The race and ethnicity of attorneys disciplined by California’s state bar in the most recent fiscal year largely matched the race and ethnicity of California’s legal community, according to a report the bar released Monday. Men of all backgrounds, however, were far more likely than women to be disbarred, suspended, placed on probation or reproved, the report covering the period between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, also showed.
You just read:
California Bar Report: 77% of Lawyers Disciplined in 2022-23 Were Men
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.