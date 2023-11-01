A judge has granted a preliminary injunction preventing water diversions that would dry up the river, requiring sufficient water to provide for fish and keep the Kern flowing in the city. “This is really a reason to celebrate,” said Kelly Damian, a spokesperson for the group Bring Back the Kern. “This is going to have such a positive long-term impact on the city, on the community, on the future for our town.”
You just read:
A river runs through Bakersfield? Judge rules the Kern River must be allowed to flow
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.