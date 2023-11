Acorn, Provider of Remote Monitoring, Control and Electrical Grid Demand Response Solutions for Backup Generators, Hosts Q3 Investor Call Thur., Nov. 9th at 11am ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors, and other critical equipment, will host its third quarter conference call, Thursday, November 9th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO of Acorn & COO of OmniMetrix, will review Acorn’s results and outlook and answer investor questions. Financial results will be released that morning before markets open.



Conference Call & Replay Date/Time: Thursday, November 9th at 11:00 am ET Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here Questions can also be submitted via Email: acfn@catalyst-ir.com



About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrixTM ( www.omnimetrix.net )



Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, serving tens of thousands of customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled back-up generators. OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used by cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities, in addition to residential back-up generators.



