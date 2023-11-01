Family Employment Awareness Training (FEAT) NDERFP230815

The State of Nebraska (State), Nebraska Department of Education, Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) NDERFP230815 for the purpose of selecting a qualified Contractor to provide Family Employment Awareness Training (FEAT) to VR counselors, students with a disability, educators, and family members/caretakers that provide support to students with disabilities. FEAT was developed at the Beach Center on Disabilities at the University of Kansas in partnership with Families Together, Inc. https://beachcenter.lsi.ku.edu. The main goal of the FEAT training is to inform and increase the expectations for competitive integrated employment and provide information about local, state, and federal resources available. A more detailed description can be found in Section V. The resulting contract may not be an exclusive contract as the State reserves the right to contract for the same or similar services from other sources now or in the future. Read full RFP at https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/NDERFP230815/NDERFP230815.html.

Written Questions regarding the project are due no later than November 10, 2023.

CONTACT:

Lupe Stevens

Phone: (402) 471-2295

Email: NDE.Procurement@nebraska.gov