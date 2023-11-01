Job Announcement: Adult Criminal Court Public Defender

Department: Spirit Lake Tribal Court

Contracted Rate: $65+/hour or $300/case assignment

Position: Adult Criminal Court Public Defender

Opening Date: November 1, 2023

Closing Date: Until Filled

The Spirit Lake Tribal Court (Tribal Court) is seeking a qualified attorney to carry out the duties of the Adult Criminal Court Public Defender (Public Defender) for the Tribal Court. In addition to considering applications from individual attorneys, the Tribal Court is interested in and will consider proposals from law firms that would have one or more attorneys available to provide such services.

Duties:

Represent individual Tribal members who are defendants in criminal proceedings before the Court and who are indigent and qualify for representation by a Public Defender under standards and criteria developed by the Tribal Court for such assistance.

Advises and represents defendants in all phases of criminal proceedings before the Tribal Court including appeals.

Draft legal documents including memorandums, motions, briefs, and court orders as directed.

Prepare and present testimony and arguments on behalf of clients.

As directed, assist in preparing policies and guidelines to provide proper procedures for carrying out the Public Defender’s duties and responsibilities.

Meet with the Tribal Council or the Spirit Lake Law and Order Committee when necessary and appropriate.

Preserve and uphold the Spirit Lake Tribe Constitution and By-Laws, Law and Order Code, Tribal jurisdiction, ordinances and resolutions and all applicable state and federal laws.

The responsibilities listed above are representative of the nature and level of work assigned and are not necessarily all-inclusive. All of the duties listed above may not be assigned, nor do the examples cover all duties which may be assigned.

Qualifications:

J.D. Degree from an accredited law school

A member in good standing with any state bar or federal court; or must be able to pass any state bar exam and be admitted to any state bar within one (1) year of hiring.

Admitted or eligible for admission to practice in the Tribal Court.

Demonstrated competency in criminal procedure and trial advocacy.

Must demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of legal issues specific to tribal communities including tribal sovereignty and the criminal jurisdictional framework regarding tribal, federal and state authority in Indian country.

Must be of high moral character and integrity.

Must not have been convicted of any felony or currently be subject to any disciplinary proceeding under the rules and standards of professional conduct governing lawyers established by the jurisdiction(s) where licensed or admitted to practice law or the American Bar Association’s Rules of Professional Conduct.

Prefer one (1) or more years of experience as a practicing attorney in one (1) or more legal fields relevant to the duties and responsibilities as a Public Defender.

High level of written and oral communication skills and superior ability to advocate and persuade.

Ability to interact constructively with people in highly emotional and adversarial situations.

Exceptional ability to think on his or her feet and to identify and analyze legal issues and present legal theories.

Highly independent and organized and able to manage significant number of active matters simultaneously.

Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines.

Well-developed interpersonal skills and ability to work in a supportive and professional manner with other attorneys, support staff and client agencies.

Professional demeanor and appearance and enthusiasm for the law and public service.

Thorough knowledge of and commitment to professional ethics, particularly those rules that relate to the role of a public defender.

Prefer references with substantial personal knowledge of applicant’s legal abilities.

Employment Status: This position could possibly be filled with a full time employee who would receive benefits, leave, etc… This position could also be satisfied with a part time contract that would pay a competitive hourly rate of at least $60/hour with a minimum of 18-20 hours/week.

Supervision: Spirit Lake Tribal Court

Compensation: $65+/hour or $300/case assignment

Number of Vacancies: One

Application Procedure: Submit Resume & cover letter. Application materials must clearly explain how experience and education are related to minimum qualifications and job duties. Please include a copy of a license to practice law in a state or federal court as well as a copy of valid driver’s license. It is preferred that you provide names, addresses, phone numbers and permission to contact three professional references.

Please Send Application Materials to:

Spirit Lake Tribal Court.

ATTN: Chief Judge, Joseph Vetsch

PO Box 30

Fort Totten, ND 58335

or apply via this website.

or apply via email to: joevetsch@yahoo.com or chiefjudge@gondtc.com

Please email the above or call 701-351-0371 with any questions, comments and/or concerns.

View the entire job posting here: