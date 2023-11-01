Submit Release
Hallador Energy Company Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Investor Call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its 3rd quarter 2023 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its 3rd quarter 2023 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION
United States (Local): +1 646 904 5544
United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428
Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=56762
 Access Code: 224373

REPLAY DETAILS:
Replay Expiration Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 11:59 PM EDT
United States (Local): +1 929 458 6194
United States (Toll-Free): +1 866 813 9403
Access Code: 169196

Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit www.halladorenergy.com.


Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504

