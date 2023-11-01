Verizon Business offers Apple Business Essentials to help Small and Midsize Businesses

Verizon Business will provide Apple’s offering which simplifies management, storage, and security of Apple devices in support of a hybrid work model

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is now offering Apple Business Essentials—a complete subscription that seamlessly brings together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage for small and midsize businesses using Apple products.



With small and midsize businesses increasingly relying on a distributed workforce, and often without dedicated IT, Apple Business Essentials offers Verizon Business customers the ability to easily manage and support their fleet of iPhone, iPad and Mac computers, helping maximize operations and minimize employee downtime.

Beginning today, Apple Business Essentials will be available for Verizon Business customers as a business plan via Verizon’s Business Solution Store (BuSS). To provide flexibility based upon the needs of a business, customers can choose from a variety of plans from $2.99 to $24.99 per user per month.

“Whether it’s streamlining device management or supporting a distributed workforce, Apple Business Essentials will make the lives of our small business customers a lot easier,” said Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer, Business Markets and SaaS, Verizon Business. “These businesses depend on their Apple devices to get work done, with all-important security and 24/7 support; this simple solution brings it all together in one convenient subscription.”

Apple Business Essentials is the latest addition to a robust stable of Verizon Business programs, solutions, and services dedicated to supporting the small business community. Last month (October 16-22), Verizon Business held Small Business Days, which provided businesses with special discounts, a free technology evaluation, and business advice from Verizon Small Business Experts. Verizon Business also created Small Business Digital Ready, a free online platform that provides small businesses with free, personalized access to learning, including more than 40 courses, mentorship opportunities with industry experts, peer networking events, one-to-one expert coaching and more.

Visit https://www.verizon.com/business/products/devices/apple/ for more information on Apple Business Essentials for Verizon, and visit https://www.verizon.com/business/solutions/small-business/ for more information on Verizon Business’ small and midsize business offerings.



VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contact:

Sarah Heinz

347.931.6300

sarah.heinz@verizon.com