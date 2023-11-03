Tickets On Sale Now for the 23rd Annual Dancing For Diabetes
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Touched by Type 1’s mission is to elevate awareness in regards to the impact that Type 1 Diabetes has on nearly 1.9 million American children and adults – Touched by Type 1 holds an annual benefit show each fall, Dancing for Diabetes, featuring award-winning and nationally recognized dancers, creating an evening to remember!
“To say this is ‘just’ an evening of dance would be like saying the Super Bowl is just another football game."
Touched by Type 1 grew out of an annual dance show that founder, then ten-year-old Elizabeth Forrest, started shortly after she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. 23 years later, Dancing for Diabetes is just one of many impactful programs that Touched by Type 1 hosts throughout the year to raise money for awareness & research. All of the programs by Touched by Type 1 work to provide a positive experience for those who are touched by Type 1 Diabetes, in Orlando and across the country. Your support helps Touched by Type 1 continue to make an impact.
Tickets are on sale now for the 23rd Annual Dancing for Diabetes Showcase!
Event details: The 23rd Annual Dancing for Diabetes Showcase
Date: Saturday, November 11th at 7 pm
Location: Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida.
Tickets: Visit https://www.drphillipscenter.org to get your tickets.
Sponsors: Dancing for Diabetes is proudly supported by Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys, Injury Centers of Brevard, Accurate Healthcare Group, Davenport Chiropractic and Injury Center, Atlas Injury Health, WPC, Sublette Law, HUB International, Tricoli Law, Bay Hill Jewelers, Garlich Consulting, Surgery Center of Winter Park, Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center and Snyder’s Lanscapes.
