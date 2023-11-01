Press Releases

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Statements on the Passing of Former First Lady Mary Frey Dempsey

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz released the following statements regarding the passing of Mary Frey Dempsey, wife of the 81st governor of Connecticut, John Dempsey, who served in office from 1961 to 1971. Mrs. Dempsey passed away on the evening of Monday, October 30, 2023, at the age of 105.

Governor Lamont said, “On behalf of the residents of Connecticut, Annie and I send our deepest condolences to the Dempsey family. Mary was devoted to her family, and together with her husband John, they made a lasting impact on Connecticut, most notably in the Quiet Corner of our state, where they lived for many years and raised their family. I will keep the Dempsey family in my prayers and ask the people of Connecticut to do the same.”

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said, “Mary Frey Dempsey lived a long and productive life, dedicating her 105 years to the betterment of her community and her state – values that she and her husband, former Governor John Dempsey, passed down to their children. I had the honor of meeting Mary and her son, John Dempsey Jr., in 2020 at her home in Killingly and had the opportunity to learn more about their family’s service to our state. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.”