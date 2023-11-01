Press Releases

10/30/2023

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Accepting Applications For Low-Income Pet Vaccinations and Sterilizations Starting November 1

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s Animal Population Control Program (APCP) will begin accepting applications for the Low-Income Program to assist eligible Connecticut residents with vaccination and sterilization of their owned pets on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Application forms are available for download in English and Spanish at https://portal.ct.gov/DOAG/Regulatory/Regulatory/Animal-Population-Control-Program. They must be completed and returned by mail.

To be eligible for the Low-Income Program, recipients must be a Connecticut resident and on one of six public assistance programs outlined in C.G.S. Sec. 22-380e and approved by the Department of Social Services. Upon confirmation of participation, vouchers will be issued by APCP to low-income residents for up to two pets on a first-come, first-serve basis of the available funds. The voucher is valid for 60 days and provides two vaccinations and a one-time sterilization benefit of $80 for a male cat, $120 for a female cat, $180 for a male dog, and $200 for a female dog.

Sterilizations and vaccinations must be performed by a Connecticut Licensed Veterinarian participating in the Animal Population Control Program. A list of practices and facilities with participating licensed veterinarians can be found here. If the veterinarians spay/neuter fee exceeds the voucher amount, the eligible pet owner is responsible for the difference. Payment for any additional procedures and/or medications is the responsibility of the pet owner.

Questions about the Low-Income Program for the Fiscal Year 2024 can be directed to the Animal Population Control Program (APCP) by email agr.apcp@ct.gov or by calling 860-713-2507.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

