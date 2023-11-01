Award-winning Creative & Media Agency Deep Focus Takes Back Its Name Under New Ownership of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM)

Deep Focus will continue to be led by Executive Creative Director Matt Steinwald, Managing Director Steve Scutellaro, Head of Strategy Lindsey Allison, and Head of Media & Analytics Kyle Krueger, under Bright Mountain Media CEO Matt Drinkwater.

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) ("Bright Mountain" or the "Company"), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative media services, today announced that Deep Focus, the award-winning creative and media agency most recently known as Big Village Agency, is taking back its name under the new ownership of Bright Mountain Media.

Big Village Insights will continue to operate as Big Village and will serve as a partner to Deep Focus for continuing consumer research and business intelligence.

Deep Focus, originally founded in 2002 to bring brands closer to people and people closer to each other, was acquired by ENGINE USA in 2010 and was again rebranded as Big Village Agency in 2022. This return to its original name represents a refocus on the culture and values that made Deep Focus so successful against all odds over the past two decades.

“The DNA of Deep Focus was always there, and we still have a significant number of people that joined us before all the rebranding started as well as some brilliant people we’ve collected along the way. This is just a return to our roots—a story about people who wanted an agency that didn’t fit the mold of other agencies, so they built one from scratch and protected it through the years. For us, it’s always been Deep Focus, and it feels right to make it official again,” said Matt Steinwald, Deep Focus executive creative director.

While agencies being bought, sold, and spun off is nothing new on Madison Avenue, clients don’t usually stick with them throughout that tumultuous journey. What makes Deep Focus unique is that through it all, long-time clients like HBO Max continued to believe in the team and the work, winning awards such as the 2023 Webby for Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment , a 2022 MediaPost OMMA Award in the Entertainment: Games/Music/TV/Other category, and a 2019 Clio Entertainment Gold Award , just to name a few. The agency’s client roster includes top names in the media and tourism industries like Max, NBCUniversal, Nickelodeon, the Aruba Tourism Authority , Avis Budget Group and Ace Hotel Group, along with recent work for brands including Angi, PF. Flyers, American Public Education, Inc. (APEI), Credible, Liberty Science Center and others. Deep Focus will continue to be led by Executive Creative Director Matt Steinwald, Managing Director Steve Scutellaro, Head of Strategy Lindsey Allison, and Head of Media & Analytics Kyle Krueger, under Bright Mountain Media CEO Matt Drinkwater.

Ian Schafer, the original founder and CEO of Deep Focus and one of advertising’s most influential voices in digital marketing and social media, will support the team as founder emeritus in an advisory capacity. “The name Deep Focus brings with it a reputation for understanding how people use, create, and engage with their media, and what it takes to earn their valuable attention. But then again, Deep Focus has always been about people—including the people who make it so great. I'm so happy the team gets to take back ownership of their identity, and I'm excited to support them as they help their clients win with great, new assets around them," said Ian.

Deep Focus and Big Village’s Insights division joined Bright Mountain in April , rounding out their new owner’s growing portfolio of media assets including BrightStream , a robust stack of programmatic technology, and Wild Sky Media , a collection of high-profile owned and operated audience destinations offering global reach through engaging content and multicultural audiences.

Bright Mountain Media CEO Matt Drinkwater said, “This is a group of immensely talented people who have continued to produce amazing work and grow revenue regardless of the circumstances around them. We were fortunate to have an opportunity to acquire an agency of this pedigree and at the same time strengthen Bright Mountain’s portfolio of complementary businesses.”

About Deep Focus

By definition, deep focus means to keep the foreground and background equally in focus. For us, that means understanding what’s happening now in humanity and culture and being prepared for what’s next. We offer a full suite of services from strategy, creative and production to media and data analysis, all working together seamlessly to help our clients navigate an ever-changing landscape of creative marketing opportunities. To learn more about us and the way we work, visit: http://www.deepfocus.agency

About Bright Mountain

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media’s brands include Big Village Insights, Deep Focus, Wild Sky Media, and BrightStream. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com

