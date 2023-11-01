Self-Service Kiosk Market Poised for Substantial Growth, Targeting USD 46.72 Billion by 2030 with 6.23% CAGR, Reports Straits Research

The self-service kiosk sector is being significantly impacted by several variables, including an increase in demand for automated devices and self-service machines, wireless connectivity, technological improvements, and remote administration. These factors are expected to bring in new opportunities for the market.

New York, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A self-service kiosk, also known as a computer terminal, is a self-service device or self-service gadget used in the public sector that enables consumers to engage with digital content and information through an intuitive interface. Retail sales, bill payment, wayfinding, information exchange, and tourism all employ interactive kiosks.

According to Straits Research, “The global self-service kiosk market size was valued at USD 27.12 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 46.72 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2022 to 2030.” The market for self-service kiosks is expanding because of the rise in demand for automated systems since the smooth operation of self-service machines increases consumer satisfaction overall and cuts down on operational time when compared to manual services. Due to the increasing adoption of automated self-service kiosks in the retail, healthcare, and convenience stores, these factors will increase the penetration of self-service kiosks. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled using physical barcode scanners and self-checkout counters during the assessment period. The installation of self-service kiosks by fast-food businesses like Taco Bell and McDonald's has increased overall foot traffic.

Growth Opportunities:

In a number of industry verticals, including education, business, retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, and others, the introduction of new technologies offers improved visualizations. Self-service tools are technology interfaces that let users use a service on their own without assistance from a service provider. The self-service kiosk sector is being significantly impacted by a number of variables, including an increase in demand for automated devices and self-service machines, wireless connectivity, technological improvements, and remote administration.

Regional Analysis:

The self-service kiosk market has been segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue share, North America's regional market held a lead of more than 44.0% in 2021, followed by Europe. One of the most politically stable continents, North America, is predicted to continue this pattern in the years to come.

North America and Europe are anticipated to account for a substantial market share because of the strict norms and regulations pertaining to data privacy and security. Due to the growth of organized retail, BFSI, tourism, and healthcare industries, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

A need for user-friendly services and a demand for automated systems are driving the market.

This market can be segmented on the basis of components, types, end-uses, regions and competitors.

Competitors Analysis:

A few competitors dominate the market, controlling a sizable portion of the industry. Among the most important techniques used by leading corporations to improve their market position are new product releases and technology alliances. In addition to making significant investments in R&D initiatives, major players in the market are concentrating on setting up the necessary manufacturing infrastructure in order to create and provide unique and affordable self-service products. Due to the presence of a significant R&D department and production capabilities, the Meridian, Advanced Kiosk, and Kiosk Information System have a strong market presence. The companies' primary areas of focus are product innovation and efficient distribution, which they accomplish with the help of a wide network of partners spread across nations like the U.S., Germany, India, and Brazil. A few of the major companies in the worldwide Self-Service Kiosk Market include NCR Corp., Diebold Nixdorf AG, ZEBRA Technologies Corp., Advanced Kiosks, Embross Group, GRGBanking, and IER SAS.

Recent Developments:

To give its retail and commercial members a more seamless, consistent digital banking experience, TruMark Financial Credit Union, which has $2.7 billion in assets, chose NCR in August 2021, according to an announcement from NCR Corporation. TruMark Financial will be able to provide a simple experience for customers and businesses alike with the help of NCR Digital Banking.

An announcement regarding the acquisition of antuit.ai, a supplier of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for forecasting and merchandising for the retail and CPG sectors, was made by Zebra Technologies Corporation in October 2021.

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook

Hardware Display Printer Others

Software Windows Android Linux Others (iOS, Others)

Service Integration & Deployment Managed Services



Type Outlook

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

Retail Self-Checkout Kiosks

Self-Service Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

End-Use Outlook

BFSI

Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Government

Travel & Tourism

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

