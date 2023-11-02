US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Substantial Exposure to Asbestos in The Navy-Post Navy to Call About Compensation And Possible VA Benefits

We are Advocates for Navy Veterans who have lung cancer and who had exposure to asbestos in the Navy. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 as we will discuss at 866-714-6466.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "Most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer and who had substantial exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard before 1982 will probably not get compensated because they do not realize the multi-billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are Advocates for Navy Veterans-Veterans who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the service and now have lung cancer. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000+

"To get compensated it is vital a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer--be able to get specific about how, when and where they were exposed to asbestos. Without specifics about how the Veteran's exposure to asbestos occurred compensation is almost impossible. It does not matter if the Veteran smoked cigarettes. Did the Navy Veteran have additional exposure to asbestos post navy at work in the private sector? This might dramatically increase compensation.

"If a Navy Veteran with lung cancer knows they had asbestos exposure in the service we will try to work with them to figure out the specifics-but it can't be something like, 'I slept under insulated pipes that might have contained asbestos'--or something like that. Once we figure out how the Veteran was exposed to asbestos, we will get them to some of the nation's top asbestos attorneys, and we will get them to a VA Benefits Specialist if we are certain about how, where and when the Veteran was exposed to asbestos



To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1982 in the armed forces.

The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product.

The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew. A person like this would have had significant exposure to asbestos before 1982.

The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty, and a doctor's statement that there's a connection between the Veteran's contact with asbestos during their military service.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary.