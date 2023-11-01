DEQ launches online Erosion and Sediment Control Applications as part of AccessDEQ hub

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality launched a new online Erosion & Sediment Control application for the Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) as part of the Department’s new AccessDEQ digital hub.

"AccessDEQ brings our data and tools together in one place and the new online application is another milestone in our initiative to modernize and streamline our permitting processes and work at the speed of business,” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser.

AccessDEQ includes online records, data and maps as well as the available online permit application processes. DEMLR is the second division to join AccessDEQ and implement online application services made possible by the Permitting Transformation Program (PTP). DEMLR processes an average of 2,500 erosion and sediment control applications each year, while overseeing more than 10,000 projects at any one time across the state.

“This new software will allow DEMLR staff to better review and process the thousands of erosion and sediment control applications we receive annually and will let our staff and our clients track the process more consistently across our regional offices,” said DEMLR Interim Director Toby Vinson. “As a bonus, working through this digital platform will significantly reduce the amount of paper used by our clients and in our offices.”

Transitioning to the online system will make the process more efficient through several key improvements:

The application has been streamlined to ask targeted questions concerning the applicant’s specific project, making the process easier to navigate.

Applicants will be able to track the status of their application, increasing access to information.

DEMLR staff can enter and access data in the field, reducing response time.

Online processing and handling of permit applications will reduce staff hours spent on applications while reducing the cost of paper copies, postage and printing.

The system offers added convenience with its new online credit card payment option.

Improving the process makes better use of staff resources as they support the needs of residents and businesses.

“This online solution should streamline the permitting process and provide improved transparency to our customers,” said State Sedimentation Program Manager, Julie Coco. “The next step will combine erosion control and construction stormwater permitting into a single online application, further simplifying the application process for our clients.”

To learn more about the new Erosion and Sediment Control online application system, please visit DEQ’s new AccessDEQ webpage. Applications for construction stormwater permits (NCG01) will launch online in the coming months.

AccessDEQ is the result of DEQ’s Permitting Transformation Program, a multi-year effort, to provide online access to permitting information and services across the Department. The digital hub will continue to expand as additional online tools for permits, records and data become available.