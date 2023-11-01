Richard Robinson Sentenced to 15 Years for Sexual Assault

October 31, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Richard Robinson, 53, was sentenced by an Anchorage Superior Court judge to 15 years of active time in prison for committing Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree against T.B. in March 2019. His sentence also includes an additional five years of suspended jail time, seven years of probation after his release, and a requirement to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Robinson pled guilty at a change of plea hearing on June 13, 2023. The incident involved a passerby at the Dimond Center hearing cries for help coming from the bathroom. T.B. exited the bathroom with a swollen left eye. The defendant at first told the police there was no sexual contact between the two of them in the bathroom, and then later amended his story to say that he attempted to have sex with T.B., but that it was consensual, and her injury occurred when she fell and hit her head.

