Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Sonoran Trails in Cave Creek, Arizona

PHOENIX, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Sonoran Trails, a gated enclave of estate-sized homes ideally located in Cave Creek, Arizona. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center located at 5915 East Silver Sage Lane. The professionally designed Kartchner Prairie model home is currently under construction and is anticipated to open in early 2024.



Situated among Arizona’s panoramic landscapes, Sonoran Trails infuses luxury and elegance into a highly desirable contemporary desert lifestyle. Featuring an exclusive collection of versatile, single-level home designs, this gated community offers open-concept ﬂoor plans ranging from 2,946 to 4,315+ square feet on 15,000+ square-foot home sites with modern architecture, top-tier personalization options, and year-round outdoor living opportunities. Homes are priced from $1.45 million.





“We are thrilled to debut another Toll Brothers luxury home community in the North Scottsdale area,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “Sonoran Trails is conveniently located near high-end shopping and dining as well as top-rated school districts, making this community the perfect setting for every lifestyle.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Sonoran Trails and Toll Brothers communities throughout Arizona, call (844) 836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Arizona.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

