Micro Medical Devices' VF2000 NEO Recognized as Best in Optical Equipment Category

Calabasas, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calabasas, California -

Micro Medical Devices (MMD), a California-based company that specializes in developing and manufacturing innovative eye care technology, was recently awarded the 2023 Award for Excellence by the Australian Optical Distributers and Manufacturers Association (ODMA) in the Optical equipment category for their VF2000 NEO virtual reality visual field headset.

The award was presented after the VF2000 NEO was submitted for consideration by MMD's Australian distributor, BOC. "We are thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious award from our Australian partners," said Ramin Hooriani, President of Micro Medical Devices. "It validates our commitment to continued innovation in the eye care industry. Our team is dedicated to improving visual field analyzers and providing cutting-edge solutions for eye doctors and patients worldwide.”

Robin Lanesman, a representative from BOC, added: "Micro Medical Devices has consistently set the bar for high-quality, forward-thinking technology in the optical equipment space. The VF2000 NEO represents the pinnacle of their expertise and is a true testament to their excellence. We could not be more proud to work with such an innovative, dynamic company and promote their transformative products here in Australia.”

Micro Medical Devices is the original and patented creator of Virtual Reality Visual Field technology. The VF2000 NEO is the latest addition to their line of innovative VF2000 devices, first developed in 2018. It features a compact, lightweight, and wireless design optimized for smooth, immersive virtual reality testing that can even be used on patients with mobility or positioning difficulties.

Visual field testing is only one of the advanced capabilities that the VF2000 line of devices can offer eye care practitioners and their patients. The VF2000 was also designed for comfortable, easy, and user-friendly virtual reality testing of visual acuity, complex color, contrast sensitivity, stereopsis, FDT, and pupillometry, with more modules currently in development.

Compact and portable, the VF2000 is able replace traditional HFA visual field equipment, can be used in any practice environment, and takes up a fraction of the office space without compromising exam data quality. With novel innovations such as active eye tracking and self-guided testing, the NEO allows even the least tech-savvy patients to complete exams without the need for repeated tests.

"We are dedicated to developing technology that is user-friendly, portable, and efficient while minimizing the need for dedicated practice space and advanced training to operate," said Hooriani. "This award for the VF2000 NEO reflects our continued commitment to provide eye doctors with cutting-edge innovations that enable the best possible care for their patients."

The Australian Optical Distributers and Manufacturers Association's Award for Excellence recognizes the highest levels of innovation, quality, and service in the optical industry across Australia and New Zealand. Micro Medical Devices is honored to be recognized for their groundbreaking work in visual field testing.

For more information on Micro Medical Devices and their full range of innovative eye care products, visit https://micromedinc.com.

About Micro Medical Devices

Since their inception over two decades ago, Micro Medical Devices has been dedicated to developing technology that is user-friendly, portable, and efficient while minimizing the need for dedicated practice space and advanced training to operate. This continued commitment has allowed MMD to provide eye doctors with the latest in cutting-edge technological innovations to provide the best care to their patients. To learn more about the products that Micro Medical Devices offers, please visit MMD website.

###

For more information about Micro Medical Devices, contact the company here:



Micro Medical Devices

(818) 646-9509

23945 Calabasas Rd #110, Calabasas, CA 91302