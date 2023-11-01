Atlanta Leader Renee Mathewson selected as one of the 2023 “30 Black Stars” Corporate Achievers

The Sage Vice President will be honored at the Black Stars Awards Gala on Friday, November 3, in NYC

ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renee Mathewson, Vice President of North America Corporate Affairs, Sage, is a recipient of the 2023 “30 Black Stars” Award, an esteemed list of trailblazing individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled success in their careers, standing out for their remarkable achievements, impact, and contributions within the corporate landscape.



Selected from an impressive pool of over 700 national nominees, the 30 Black Stars represent a distinctive group of exceptional leaders who are transforming the face of leadership. From visionary C-suite executives to rising stars across various industries such as tech, finance, healthcare, and law, these individuals are setting new standards of excellence, and paving the way for future generations.

In addition to Mathewson, this year’s esteemed honorees include Elena Richards, a globally recognized leader in championing diversity in the finance industry, who currently serves as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at KPMG. Other honorees include Aaron Aboagye, Managing Partner at McKinsey & Co, Dennis Williams, SVP of Corporate Affairs and Social Responsibility at WarnerMedia, Edwige Robinson, SVP of Engineering and Operations at T-Mobile, Dr. Evaristus Mainsah, VP of People Experience at Amazon, and more. To see the full list of honorees, please click here .

“I am honored for such an esteemed recognition to be named among this amazing roster of this year’s 30 Black Stars. As a communicator and leader in corporate America, I have built my career through building trust and exceeding expectations while navigating challenges and overcoming barriers unique to the Black experience in the corporate landscape. I am committed to using my experience and position to uplift and empower those in generations after me to excel and achieve great success in the same spaces I have and beyond,” said Mathewson.

Sandra Appiah Babu-Boateng, Co-founder of PanaGenius , producers of the Black Stars Summit and Awards expressed her excitement about this year's honorees, stating:

"We are thrilled about this year’s honorees, who are pioneering a new era of excellence in corporate America. The 30 Black Stars awards are not just about recognizing individual achievements; they represent a resounding affirmation of the abundance and boundless potential of Black talent across the nation. These individuals have overcome obstacles to chart successful career paths, breaking through ceilings and leaving indelible footprints for others to follow. By celebrating their success, we illuminate a path of inspiration and possibility for generations to come, dismantling barriers and forging a future where diversity thrives and equality prevails in every corner of the corporate landscape.”

The 2023 honorees will be celebrated at an awards gala during the Black Stars Summit , an immersive two-day event aimed at empowering and equipping black and diverse professionals for unparalleled career success. The Summit, which takes place in New York City, November 2-3, will bring together corporate executives, industry leaders, and experts to share knowledge, insights, and opportunities. This year's lineup of speakers includes industry leaders such as Sekou Kaalund, Head of Branch and Consumer Banking at US Bank, Doug Lankler, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Pfizer, among others.

For more information about the Black Stars Summit and Awards, including how to secure tickets or tables for your organization, please visit www.30blackstars.com or email 30blackstar@f2fafrica.com.

About Sage:

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

About PanaGenius:

PanaGenius is a modern media company committed to amplifying the diverse voices and experiences of modern Afro-Americans, providing an authoritative platform for their stories, culture, and achievements.

About Black Stars

Black Stars is a platform dedicated to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace for Black professionals in a rapidly evolving workforce. Our mission is to empower and equip these dynamic individuals with the necessary insights, tools, and support to achieve unparalleled success while proudly amplifying the exceptional achievements, impact, and contributions of industry leaders and trailblazers. Through our flagship annual summit and awards, we are navigating the changing tides of the corporate world, championing diversity, and creating pathways for Black professionals to excel.