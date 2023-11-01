SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 2, 2023, Generac announced revised downwards guidance for 2023 due to “weakness in residential products.” The Company blamed the downturn on a “softer consumer spending environment” which led to weaker-than-expected sales of the Company’s residential units. Following this news, Generac’s stock price fell by $37.46 per share, or approximately 25% to close at $115.95 per share. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/generac-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=53737&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

