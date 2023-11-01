SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation(IART) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ("Integra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IART) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Integra investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/integra-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=53734&wire=3

IART investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that Integra had failed to take sufficient measures to remediate the violations identified by the FDA in the November 2, 2018 Notice of Inspectional Observations on Form 483 (the “2018 Form 483”), the March 6, 2019 FDA issued warning letter (the “2019 Warning Letter”), and the November 12, 2021 FDA issued Form 483 (the “2021 Form 483”). As a result of those deficiencies, since March 2018, all products manufactured in the Boston Facility had the potential for higher-than-permitted levels of endotoxin and would need to be recalled. Moreover, the Company was not making progress towards obtaining its premarket approval (“PMA”) indication for SurgiMend, in part, because the manufacturing site that would produce the PMA product, the Boston Facility, was in continued violation of the FDA standards that Integra failed to rectify years after the initial notice of the violations and as a result the facility had to be shutdown to correct those ongoing deficiencies.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Integra during the relevant time frame, you have until November 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

