SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ("Tandem" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TNDM) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Tandem investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 3, 2022 and November 2, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/tandem-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=53727&wire=3

TNDM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Tandem’s projected revenue and sales for the year ending 2022. On August 2, 2022, Tandem estimated annual sales “to be in the range of $835 million to $845 million, which represents an annual growth of 19 percent to 20 percent compared to 2021.” Defendants provided these statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts. The truth emerged on November 2, 2022 when Tandem, in an investment call and Form 8-K filing, revised its 2022 forecast downward to $800 to $805 million. Reasons stated for the scale back included increased competition in the diabetes care sector, complications due to the COVID pandemic, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Tandem’s revised guidance. The price of Tandem’s common stock declined dramatically. On November 2, 2022, Tandem closed at $51.34; however, on November 3, 2022 Tandem closed at $35.72 – a one-day decline of 30.4%.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Tandem during the relevant time frame, you have until November 7, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com