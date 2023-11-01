November 1 - Reminders for Voters Ahead of the 2023 Coordinated Election

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, November 1, 2023 - With the 2023 Coordinated Election on November 7, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is reminding Coloradans of important voter information.

“Election Day is just around the corner, and there is still time for eligible Coloradans to register to vote and cast a ballot for the Coordinated Election,” said Secretary Griswold. “Voters should remember to use a trusted source for accurate election information like your county clerk or GoVoteColorado.gov.”

County Clerks have mailed ballots to voters for the Coordinated Election. Registered voters who did not receive a ballot should contact their County Clerk or visit a voting center.

Colorado voters should return their ballots at drop box or voting center. It is too late to return a ballot by mail to ensure that it will be received by county clerks by 7:00 PM on Election Day. Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in-person at a voting center until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via ColoradoSOS.gov or GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in “.gov” are government websites.

Voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov and select “Contact my County Clerk” to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 30 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 30, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 30 to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 7. After October 30, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, will be available from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

This year more than 130 voting centers will be available for voters by October 30th and more than 400 drop boxes will be available for voters by October 31st. Some locations will open prior to these dates. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important upcoming dates for the 2023 Coordinated Election in Colorado

Through November 7 – Suggested date for all voters to submit ballots at VSPC or drop box, and not by mail.

November 7 – Election Day. Eligible voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 15).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: