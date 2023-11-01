American Institute of Integrated Marketing Unveils Innovative Program to Shape the Next Generation of Communicators
New graduate certificate program fills in gaps between academia and industry
AIIM was born out of the realization that the gap between the academic and business worlds is getting bigger”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Integrated Marketing (AIIM) announced today that it is accepting applications for the inaugural class of the AIIM Classes Graduate Certificate program.
— Ernie Grigg, Founder and Executive Director
The fully remote program offers holistic, real-world, and industry-relevant experience to students from around the world. With a focus on practice over theory, AIIM is on a mission to produce the next generation of professional communicators who are not just job-ready but capable of driving innovation and influencing the global marketing landscape.
"AIIM was born out of the realization that the gap between the academic and business worlds is getting bigger,” said Ernie Grigg, AIIM’s founder and executive director. “The strategic communication landscape has evolved dramatically, and with new developments in areas like AI and analytics, that growth will be exponential in the coming years. Educational programs have to keep pace, but current infrastructure doesn’t let them. We see AIIM as a movement to reshape the conversation around training and development in marketing, advertising, and public relations."
The certificate program is fully online and consists of eight courses spread out over four academic quarters. With an emphasis on strategy and analytics, courses include messaging, ethics, social media, press relations, and more. The average student can earn the certificate in one calendar year.
The curriculum ensures students don't just understand marketing concepts but can apply them effectively to real-world scenarios. Each assignment helps students build their individual portfolios as they employ the best practices learned in lectures.
AIIM's faculty consists of industry experts and thought leaders who bring real-world insights into the classroom. This ensures that students receive the most up-to-date knowledge and practical advice. An extensive network of industry partnerships as well as an advisory board of leading professionals also help guide students as they leverage their certificates to careers in strategic communication.
The top students from AIIM Classes will have the opportunity to join Agency AIIM, a two-year paid fellowship. AIIM Fellows work full-time for the agency, which offers insights and strategic planning to clients around the world. Students who complete the fellowship will earn a Master of Integrated Marketing Communication.
“There’s nothing like this out there for students who want to hone their skills and develop a deep understanding of the advertising and public relations landscape,” said Grigg. “They build their portfolio while gaining agency experience and come out ready to make an immediate impact for their next employer.”
AIIM is receiving a strong response from aspiring communicators worldwide, including college seniors, recent graduates, and career changers, all of whom are eager to experience the future of marketing education.
The institute plans to open its doors to its inaugural class in January 2024.
For more information about AIIM and to apply for the program, please visit www.aiimhigh.com.
