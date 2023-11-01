Metal Organic Framework Global Market Report 2023: Projected Growth and Key Drivers As Per The Business Research Company's Metal Organic Framework Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Metal-Organic Framework Global Market Report 2023, the global metal-organic framework (MOF) market is experiencing remarkable growth, with the market size expected to increase from $308.26 million in 2022 to $420.19 million in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.3%. The market is projected to expand further, reaching $1,068.7 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 26.3%. Several factors, including increasing government support, expanding gas storage capacities, the growing utilization of electronics, and rising urbanization, are expected to drive this market forward.



Driving Forces of the MOF Market

Government Support: The market is poised to benefit from the increasing support from governments worldwide. Gas Storage Capacities: As the demand for gas storage continues to rise, MOFs are gaining prominence for their gas adsorption capabilities. Electronics: The growing use of electronics, particularly in consumer devices and industrial applications, is boosting the demand for MOFs. Urbanization: The global trend of urbanization is creating a need for innovative construction materials and environmental solutions.

Market Landscape

The MOF market is characterized by its fragmentation, with numerous small players contributing to its dynamism. In 2022, the top ten competitors represented 14.03% of the total metal organic framework market. Notable players include NuMat Technologies Inc. with 1.84% metal organic framework market share, followed by novoMOF AG, MOFapps, Atomis Inc., Advanced Chemical Synthesis and Manufacturing (ACSYNAM), MOFgen Ltd., ProfMOF, Mosaic Materials, Inc., MOF Technologies Ltd., and NanoResearch Elements Inc.

AI-Driven Innovations

Stakeholders in the MOF market are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to expedite the discovery and identification of different metal-organic frameworks. The growing wealth of experimental and theoretical MOF structural data allows for the use of machine learning (ML) to identify target MOF structures more rapidly. For instance, in 2021, researchers at the University of Toronto and Northwestern University developed an automated materials discovery platform that employs machine learning algorithms to generate novel MOF structures.

Market Segmentation

The global metal organic framework market is segmented into several key categories:

Product Type: Zinc-Based, Copper-Based, Iron-Based, Aluminium-Based, Magnesium-Based Application: Gas Storage, Gas and Liquid Adsorption, Catalysis, Drug Delivery

Top Growth Opportunities

In terms of application, the segment with the highest growth potential is gas storage, expected to gain $378.3 million in global annual sales by 2027.

Market Growth by Region

China is expected to experience the most significant growth in the metal-organic framework market, with a projected market size of $186.0 million.

Stakeholders across industries can capitalize on the insights provided in the Metal Organic Framework Global Market Report 2023 to explore the burgeoning opportunities within this dynamic market. As the metal organic framework market continues to expand, driven by factors such as government support, gas storage needs, electronic applications, and urbanization, businesses and professionals should stay attuned to market developments and innovations. By examining metal organic framework market segments and the growing role of AI in MOF discovery, organizations can make informed decisions to prosper in this evolving sector.

Metal-Organic Framework Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the metal-organic framework market size, metal-organic framework market segments, metal-organic framework market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

