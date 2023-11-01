The High Purity Alumina Market Size Is Expected To Reach $4.7 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of 18.4% As Per The Business Research Company's High Purity Alumina Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s high purity alumina global market report 2023, the global high purity alumina market is poised for exceptional growth, with the market set to expand from $2.03 billion in 2022 to $2.44 billion in 2023, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The high purity alumina market is expected to reach $4.79 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4%. The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the pivotal drivers of the high purity alumina market's expansion, with manufacturers aiming to enhance battery energy density to extend EV driving ranges. This, along with innovative product solutions, is propelling the high purity alumina market forward.



Electric Vehicle Demand Driving Growth

One of the key drivers of the high purity alumina (HPA) market is the surging demand for electric vehicles. EV manufacturers are continuously innovating to improve battery energy density, thus increasing the driving range of electric vehicles. High purity alumina-coated separators play a crucial role in achieving this by enhancing the efficiency of Li-Ion batteries, thereby making electric vehicles more appealing to consumers. Notably, China, which boasts the world's largest and fastest-growing EV market, has seen a significant surge in EV sales, with 2.4 million EVs delivered to customers in mainland China during the first half of 2022, constituting 26% of all car sales in the country. This remarkable growth underscores the rising adoption of electric vehicles globally.

Innovation Drives Market Advancements

Major companies operating in the high purity alumina market are actively advancing their positions through innovative product solutions. For example, Tethon Corporation Inc., a US-based company specializing in ceramics additive manufacturing, partnered with Showa Denko America, Inc., a US-based semiconductor manufacturing company, to introduce high-purity alumina for ceramic additive manufacturing. The resulting UV resin, with a ceramic loading of approximately 75% by volume and 90% by weight, outperforms alternative materials from competitors by 25%. Moreover, it exhibits minimal shrinkage in the x, y, and z axes after sintering, further enhancing its appeal for various applications.

Market Segmentation

The global high purity alumina market is categorized into several key segments:

Type: 4N, 5N, 6N Technology: Hydrolysis, Hydrochloric acid Application: LED Bulbs, Semiconductor Substrate, Li-ion Batteries, Optical Lenses, Bio Medical Devices, and Other Applications.





Opportunities in the High Purity Alumina Market

The top opportunities in the high purity alumina market, particularly within the 4N segment, are set to garner an estimated $1,645.6 million in annual sales by 2027. China is anticipated to experience the most substantial market size growth, with a gain of $1,183.9 million.

Player Strategies

Key strategies adopted by players in the high purity alumina market include expanding manufacturing capabilities through strategic investments, partnerships, collaborations, facility expansions, and research and development initiatives.

Stakeholders across industries can leverage the insights provided in the High Purity Alumina Global Market Report 2023 to make informed decisions and capitalize on the burgeoning market opportunities. The growing demand for electric vehicles, coupled with ongoing innovation, presents a favorable landscape for those who wish to position themselves at the forefront of this thriving high purity alumina market. By exploring the high purity alumina market's segmentation and player strategies, organizations can make well-informed choices to drive success and growth.

High Purity Alumina Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the high purity alumina market size, high purity alumina market segments, high purity alumina market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

