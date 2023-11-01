The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Is Expected To Grow With A Significant Rise In Pet Ownership As Per The Business Research Company's Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2023, the global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market has experienced substantial growth, with the market size increasing from $107.76 billion in 2022 to $117.13 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is expected to further expand, reaching $157.02 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.6%. The surge in pet ownership is a primary driver of this market's growth, leading to a higher demand for animal hospital and veterinary clinic services.



The Pet Ownership Surge

The escalating trend of pet ownership is a key factor propelling the growth of the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market. As more individuals embrace pet ownership, there is a growing demand for services provided by animal hospitals and veterinary clinics. This increased demand encompasses routine check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive care for pets. Notably, millennials and Generation Z accounted for nearly half of the pet-owning population in the United States in 2022, according to the American Pet Products Association.

Rise of E-commerce in Pet Care

The pet care industry is witnessing a surge in e-commerce adoption. Pet owners are increasingly turning to online platforms to purchase pet supplies, products, and services due to factors such as convenience, accessibility, cost savings, 24/7 availability, and improved pet care. For instance, Chewy, a US-based pet care e-commerce company, introduced CarePlus in August 2022, allowing pet owners to access wellness and insurance plans online. This product features 100% coverage for eligible prescription drugs, supplements, and veterinary diet food purchases made on Chewy.com.

Market Segmentation

The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is categorized into several key segments:

Type: Consultation, Surgery, Medicine, and Other Types Animal Type: Farm Animals and Companion Animals End User: Animal Care, Animal Rescue, and Other End Users





Top Growth Potential

The segment within the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market with the highest growth potential by animal type is companion animals, expected to gain $25,499.4 million in global annual sales by 2027.

Player Strategies

Key strategies adopted by players in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market include focusing on improving preventative pet care and individualized interventions through the launch of new services, diversifying business operations, providing high-quality clinical services through strategic acquisitions, and capturing market share in new regions through additional acquisitions.

Stakeholders across the pet care and veterinary industry can harness the insights provided in the Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2023 to navigate the evolving landscape of pet ownership and healthcare. The growth in pet ownership, coupled with the rise of e-commerce in the pet care sector, presents lucrative opportunities for businesses and professionals in the industry. By exploring market segments and player strategies, organizations can make informed decisions to thrive in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market.

