Baking Up Warm Holiday Memories: Wilton Encourages Families to Find Joy and Comfort in the Kitchen

Wilton Launches Month-Long Virtual Cookie Exchange, offering daily cookie recipes to inspire holiday baking this season

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilton, the leader in the world of baking and decorating, is sharing its latest collection of holiday baking tools and products just in time for the festive season. Whether you’re baking a cherished family cookie recipe or hosting a holiday party, Wilton sets the stage for a season filled with joy, warmth, tradition and culinary creativity.



Wilton is also launching a month-long Virtual Cookie Exchange from November 1 – November 30 on Instagram. Each day during the month of November, a social media influencer will be baking and sharing their favorite holiday cookie recipe on their Instagram page using Wilton products to help inspire creativity in the kitchen. Each creator will be tagging the next, so you can easily follow along for all 30 recipes! The campaign will kick off November 1 - you can follow along on Instagram at @WiltonCakes or #WiltonVirtualCookieExchange.





Wilton’s fan favorite holiday products include:

Festive Cookie Cutters: From classic Christmas trees to adorable reindeer and snowflakes, our cookie cutter sets are perfect for creating charming holiday-themed cookies. We offer individual comfort grip cutters all the way up to our popular holiday themed 18-pack of metal cookie cutters.



Holiday Sprinkle Sets: Give your baked goods a sprinkle of holiday magic with our wide variety of sprinkle sets. From classic red, green and white sprinkles to peppermint crunch and gingerbread crunch sprinkles, our sets provide a fun, easy and colorful way to enhance your treats. Our best-selling Mega Sprinkle Traditional Four Pack comes in both red, green and white as well as a blue and white set perfect for Chanukah!



Easy Cookie Icing Sets: Want a homemade look but short on time? We have you covered with our red and green or white cookie icing sets in an easy squeeze bottle. We offer a rainbow of individual colored icing for all your creative holiday bakes this year.



Royal Icing Decorations: Our adorable sets of royal icing decorations include Christmas Trees, Santa and Reindeer, Mini Light Bulbs, Mini Snowmen and Mini Candy Canes. The perfect, easy additions to personalize holiday cookies or gingerbread houses!



Candy Melts: Perfect for cake pops, cookies and molded candies. Our lineup of Candy Melts provides endless possibilities and a wide variety of color choices including holiday shades of red, green and white.



Fun Bakeware: whether you are using our classic red line of non-stick pans, our gingerbread or tree-shaped pans or reaching for our Christmas Tree silicone baking and candy molds, our collection of holiday bakeware will add whimsical touches to your seasonal baking.



Baking Tools: our Really Big Spatula, available in festive red or green, allows you to easily transfer multiple cookies at a time onto cooling racks. Our popular cookie scoops give you the perfect scoop of dough each time for a uniform shaped batch of cookies! And a three tier collapsible cooling rack will save counter space while your cookies cool.



“At Wilton, we understand the importance of preserving traditions during the holidays, and we want to inspire consumers with a touch of innovation to make every baking moment extraordinary and memorable,” said Ann Marie Gondek, Brand and Product Manager, Seasonal at Wilton. “We hope everyone will follow along as we kick off our Virtual Cookie Exchange and get inspired to make fun and unique cookie recipes this holiday season.”

To explore the full range of holiday baking products, you can visit www.wilton.com or find Wilton products at Amazon, HEB, Meijer, Target, Walmart, Wegmans, and many other retailers. To follow Wilton’s Virtual Cookie Exchange, please follow at @WiltonCakes or #WiltonVirtualCookieExchange on Instagram starting November 1!

About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware, and party products. Wilton is passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to everyone. Learn more at www.wilton.com.

