November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and National Family Caregivers Appreciation Month

Family caregivers provide essential emotional, physical, and financial support to loved ones facing complications from aging, chronic illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease and other disabilities. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 1 in 5 adults in the United States alone are actively caregiving for an aging, ill, or disabled family member or friend. This can include helping them get out of bed, assisting with toileting and cleaning, managing medication and food intake, taking them to doctors’ appointments, scheduling activities, and more. Their dedication ensures that their loved ones can maintain their independence and quality of life, and often comes at a great physical and mental cost. We at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) encourage caregivers or other family members seeking resources to explore the links below:

Please feel free to reach out to us at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) if you need further support or have other resources to add or suggest.   From all of us, have a safe and healthy November.

