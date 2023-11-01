Step2 Introduces New Toys for the Holiday Season

The leader in indoor and outdoor toys and imaginative play gears up for the holiday gifting season with new award-winning toys

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2, the category leader in play kitchens, push cars, water tables, playhouses and climbers, is sharing their lineup of new and best-selling toys to help parents and gift givers get an early start on their holiday shopping.



The new collection encourages imaginative play and cognitive development in new ways through pretend play. Whether they are blasting off into space with the new Space Capsule Swing or playing house with one of their new interactive kitchens, Step2 is making gift giving easy and fun this holiday season.

“Step2 is always focused on creating imaginative play products that kids love and parents appreciate. We develop and perfect each toy with interactive and engaging features and designs, but also ensure that the toys and products are durable enough to last for years and even decades to come,” said Melissa Hartke, Director of Marketing at Step2.

The 2023 Step2 Holiday toy lineup includes:





About The Step2 Company:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing rotationally-molded children’s and home consumer products for over 30 years. Their products are built to last using durable construction that consumers have come to know from Step2. With molded-in colors that won’t chip, fade, crack, or peel, maintenance of Step2 products is easy, from a simple wipe-down to a seasonal power wash. When consumers buy Step2, they have peace of mind knowing they are buying a highly valued product, designed for years of enjoyment, with an aesthetic they are proud to place in their home or yard.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52bbb32e-1dc6-4571-a951-9c446089401e