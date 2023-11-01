Readout of President Biden’s Call with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. The leaders discussed the latest developments in Gaza and their shared commitment to facilitating the increased, sustained delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and the resumption of essential services. The President reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives and respecting international humanitarian law, as Israel defends its citizens and combats terrorism. They also agreed that it is critical to ensure that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza. The leaders discussed urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric, and reduce regional tensions. The President and King Abdullah affirmed their commitment to work together and with other regional partners to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East to include the establishment of a Palestinian state. The President expressed appreciation to the King for Jordan’s role in promoting regional stability, reaffirmed Jordan as a critical ally, and confirmed unwavering U.S. support for Jordan and His Majesty’s leadership.

To read the original text: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/10/31/readout-of-president-bidens-call-with-his-majesty-king-abdullah-ii-of-jordan-2/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 1 November, 2023 | Topics: News