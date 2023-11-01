FLHSMV, FHP Launch Annual ‘Stuff The Charger’ Food Drive to Help Feed Floridians in Need

November 1, 2023

~Help support Florida families in need this holiday season by donating non-perishable foods~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), announced the start of the annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive – a statewide effort to support Floridians who could benefit from a little extra help this holiday season. Today through November 30, the department is collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.

“Help make a difference in your community this holiday season by donating to our annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “We greatly appreciate your donations as they are critical in providing food to families in need.”

The department is partnering with local organizations whose mission is to deliver food to Floridians in need. The department’s goal is to continue their annual successful food drive to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Florida’s families during the holiday season.

The following items are needed:

Canned Goods : canned meats, vegetables, fruits, and soups

: canned meats, vegetables, fruits, and soups Dried Goods : stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal

: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth

Individuals wishing to donate food can take their contributions to any local FHP Station, or contact their local FHP Public Affairs Officer for more information. FHP will be hosting events and accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state including FLHSMV General Headquarters in Tallahassee. Remember, every item donated helps a fellow Floridian in need.

###

