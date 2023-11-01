Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Baltimore County Man Following Road Rage Incident In Anne Arundel County

(GWYNN OAK, MD) — Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore County man early this morning following a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.  

The suspect is identified as Keith Felton, 24, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland. Felton is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other firearm-related charges. Felton was arrested and transported to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing, before being taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he awaits an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.   

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of eastbound Interstate 695 at Exit 3 (MD Route 2/Ritchie Highway) for the report of a road rage incident with shots fired. Upon arrival, troopers located the male victim, who was pulled over on the left shoulder with an apparent gunshot wound. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim’s vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle, a Dodge Caravan operated by Felton, were both traveling eastbound on I-695 when Felton cut off the victim. The victim told troopers that an argument ensued, at which point, Felton pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and shot the victim and the vehicle.  

The victim was transported by ambulance to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland for treatment of his injuries.   

Early this morning, troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division South and Golden Ring Barrack served a search warrant at Felton’s residence with assistance provided by the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E Team). Five firearms were recovered at the time of Felton’s arrest.  

Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division South are leading the investigation. This case is active and ongoing.  

 

Keith Bryant Felton 

 

