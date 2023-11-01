Two MLTI Student Conference Events Planned for 2024 – Registration Open and T-Shirt Design Contests Begins! 

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Learning Through Technology Team is excited to open the registration and t-shift design contest for the 21st annual MLTI Student Conference events!

Two separate events are being organized this year, each with a distinctive look and approach. We will be organizing another in-person event this year as well as a virtual event again this year, but we are shaking things up. And, for the first time ever, we are hosting two separate t-shirt design contests! See below for more information about these exciting updates.

MLTI Virtual Student Conference, March 7 MLTI Virtual Student Conference, March 7 th , 2024

The Learning Through Technology Team is shaking things up with our MLTI Virtual Student Conference this year! We are excited to announce the MLTI Winter Classic, our fifth Virtual Student Conference. This event will be hosted in March this year to provide a unique and innovative opportunity that is better tailored to school schedules and allows for more flexibility than ever before. Join us in a game-based day of fun! Register now to ensure your team can participate in the MLTI “Winter Classic”!

This event is open to all school districts in the MLTI program. Registration is free and all materials will be provided. Register prior to January 8th to ensure that your team/classroom receives their materials and MLTI t-shirts before the big day!

Click here for more information and to register for the MLTI Virtual Student Conference.

MLTI In-Person Student Conference, May 23 MLTI In-Person Student Conference, May 23 rd , 2024

Join us again this year for a day of learning through technology at the University of Maine in Orono. We are excited to invite you to “Camp MLTI” the 2024 MLTI In-Person Student Conference in May. This event brings together over a thousand students and educators from all across the state for a day of engaging sessions and activities at Maine’s largest university.

This event is open to all educators and students, grade 5-10 school districts in the MLTI program. Registration is free and all materials will be provided. Register prior to March 29th, to ensure that your team/classroom receives their materials and MLTI t-shirts before the big day!

Click here for more information and to register for the MLTI In-Person Student Conference.

MLTI Student Conference T-Shirt Design Contests!

For the first time ever, we are hosting two separate t-shirt design contests! This contest is open to all students in MLTI school districts, grades 5-10. Design the t-shirt that students around the state will wear during the MLTI Student Conferences! The winners will be recognized during the event they were selected for. Submissions for the Virtual Student Conference are due December 15th, and submissions for the In-Person Student Conference are due no later than February 1st. Winners will be announced within two weeks of submission.

Click here for more information, including the submission guidelines and link to submit.

For questions about the MLTI Student Conferences, please contact the MLTI Project Manager, Bethany Billinger, bethany.billinger@maine.gov