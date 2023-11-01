Glynlea Country Club Breaks Ground and Announces Jim Furyk Designed 18-Hole Signature Golf Course and New Homes
New Move-In Homes by GreenPointe Developers will be completed by late 2024
Having consulted on courses in the past, it’s an honor to make Glynlea Country Club my first signature course.”PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Treasure Coast Golf Community, Glynlea Country Club, Celebrates Groundbreaking and Announces Jim Furyk Designed 18-Hole Signature Golf Course and New Homes
— Jim Furyk, 17-time PGA Tour champion
The Treasure Coast will welcome a new golf and country club community, Glynlea Country Club at Wylder, featuring an 18-hole signature golf course designed by 17-time PGA Tour champion Jim Furyk. Glynlea Country Club is being developed by GreenPointe Developers, LLC with move-in ready homes to be completed by late 2024.
The new community was announced on October 26 with a groundbreaking ceremony and presentations by Austin Burr, Regional President of South Florida for GreenPointe Developers; Ed Burr, President and CEO of GreenPointe Developers; Jim Furyk, PGA Tour Champion and Glynlea Country Club’s Course Designer; and MG Orender, President of Hampton Golf.
Glynlea is positioned to be the pinnacle of the greater Wylder community. Encompassing approximately 560 acres, Glynlea will include a residential offering from Builders that will be comprised of 40’, 50’ and 60' single family lots, and 35' lots for twin homes.
The golf course is Jim Furyk’s inaugural signature course. “Having consulted on courses in the past, it’s an honor to make Glynlea my first signature course,” said Mr. Furyk. “People may see a tour player as the designer and immediately think it's going to be hard, but we're designing a golf course that's fun and very playable at all skill levels.”
Furyk brings a fresh perspective to the design process. “I've played all over the world and have seen a variety of golf course styles. I’ve played a lot of golf with my mom and dad and in ProAms on the PGA tour, so I also understand how the amateur plays and gets around a golf course,” says Furyk. “Beginners, average players, and pros alike will enjoy the great challenges of this course.”
Furyk elaborated on the design collaboration. “When we started designing the golf course and putting it on paper, GreenPointe’s goal was to create a place where all levels of golfers could compete, play, and enjoy the game of golf. This is what golfers can expect when they come to Glynlea.”
Austin Burr, GreenPointe Developers Regional President noted “The demand for property on the Treasure Coast is unprecedented, and we are building a community that will attract retirees, families, and young professionals. There is a real appreciation for the amenities and the value we’re creating, in addition to its close proximity to medical facilities, recreation, and nearby metropolitan areas.”
Glynlea Country Club at Wylder will be a gated community with a robust amenities program. The community will offer club memberships which includes, swim, fitness, and golf training amenities in addition to the 18-hole golf course. A wide range of new home designed will be offered by area builders. Features will include:
• Golf course designed by Jim Furyk, a 17-time PGA Tour champion
• New single-family and maintenance-free homes
• Secluded homesites that showcases golf, lake, and preserve views
• Modern club campus with fitness center, resort-style pool, and golf pro shop
• Lakeside recreation areas, pocket parks, and miles of nature trails
• Nearby access to quality healthcare, top-ranked schools, and endless arts and entertainment venues
For more information on Glynlea Country Club at Wylder, please visit glynleagolf.com to stay updated on all the latest developments on the community.
About Wylder
Wylder is a 1975-acre master planned community of 4,000 residential units in the City of Port St. Lucie located west of I-95 between Midway Road and Glades Cutoff. In addition to the residential development component, the Property is planned to include 80-acres of commercial space.
About GreenPointe
GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings, with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges.
The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyer while providing lasting, sustainable value.
Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at GreenPointeLLC.com or (904) 996-2485.
